Fake Artesia lawyer posed as pastor to target local Filipino community, State Bar says

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The Brief The California State Bar seized 21 boxes of client files and records from an Artesia office operated by nonattorney John Pamintuan Alamarez Jr., who is accused of illegally practicing law for years. Alamarez allegedly leveraged his status as a church pastor to target Filipino community members, charging up to tens of thousands of dollars for immigration and probate work that was botched or never filed. After multiple licensed attorneys severed ties with Alamarez and filed complaints, officials obtained a court order to shut down the operation, which had fraudulently used another lawyer's name on its storefront, officials said.



The State Bar of California on Monday announced it has seized the alleged illegal business of a nonattorney in Los Angeles County who is accused of illegally practicing law for years, targeting members of the local Filipino community under the guise of legitimate immigration and legal services.

What we know:

Alamarez, operating in Artesia under the names "Immigration Law Services" and "Immigration Services Law Office," spent years posing as an attorney despite never holding a license to practice law in California, the State Bar alleges.

He initially operated as an employee of a licensed lawyer. Following that attorney's death, Alamarez persuaded the lawyer's daughter—who was also an attorney—to move from out of state to take over the practice, officials said.

According to State Bar findings, Alamarez recruited clients through his church, where he served as a pastor, and presented himself as a licensed lawyer. He actively spoke Tagalog to clients to bypass attempts by legitimate lawyers to correct his title, authorities said.

In one instance, a client allegedly paid $4,275 for immigration paperwork, only to learn key forms were never submitted or were rejected for missing signatures.

Another allegedly paid $46,750 for incomplete probate work after Alamarez falsely claimed a $25,000 check had bounced while secretly cashing it alongside a $20,000 cash payment.

After attorneys severed ties with him, Alamarez put up storefront signage using the name of an uninvolved California attorney without authorization, according to officials.

State Bar investigators raided the Artesia office and seized 21 boxes of client files, a laptop, and vital personal documents, including a client's passport.

What they're saying:

"This matter reflects a complex and troubling series of events involving unauthorized practice of law both inside a licensed attorney’s office and after multiple licensed attorneys severed ties with Mr. Alamarez. Clients, including members of a church where Alamarez served as a pastor, believed they were receiving legitimate legal assistance, but instead their matters were mishandled, exorbitant fees were taken, and their cases were placed at serious risk," said George Cardona, State Bar Chief Trial Counsel.

What you can do:

Former clients of Alamarez who need to retrieve their original files or records can contact the State Bar directly via the File Retrieval Hotline by calling 213-765-1594.

Those seeking legal advice are urged to verify attorney status by using the "Check Attorney Profile" feature on the State Bar's website before hiring legal counsel.

Anyone targeted by an unlicensed practice can file a complaint with the State Bar at no cost.