Man shot to death near Santa Monica Pier
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near the Santa Monica Pier overnight.
What we know:
Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed a man was shot and killed at a parking lot located at 1550 Pacific Coast Hwy.
The search continues for a possible suspect.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and the name of the victim has not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Santa Monica Police Department.