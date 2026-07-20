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Man shot to death near Santa Monica Pier

By
FOX 11
Santa Monica
Published July 20, 2026 6:59 AM PDT
Published July 20, 2026 6:59 AM PDT
Man shot to death near Santa Monica Pier
Man shot to death near Santa Monica Pier

Man shot to death near Santa Monica Pier

A man was found shot to death at a parking lot next to the Santa Monica Pier. 

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near the Santa Monica Pier overnight. 

What we know:

Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed a man was shot and killed at a parking lot located at 1550 Pacific Coast Hwy.

The search continues for a possible suspect. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and the name of the victim has not been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Santa Monica Police Department. 

Santa MonicaCrime and Public Safety