Missing Long Beach woman who went dirt biking in Mojave Desert found dead

The Brief Long Beach resident Julie Goforth, 63, was found dead Thursday afternoon in a remote area of the Mojave Desert. Goforth went missing the week prior after becoming separated from a friend while riding dirt bikes at the El Mirage Dry Lake Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area. Her cause of death remains under investigation.



The search for a 63-year-old Long Beach woman who went missing while dirt biking in the Mojave Desert has come to a tragic end, authorities said.

What we know:

On Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Julie Goforth was located and found dead in a remote area of the desert on Thursday just before 12:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said Goforth was riding dirt bikes with a friend at the El Mirage Dry Lake Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area in the Adelanto community a week ago.

Investigators discovered Goforth decided to head back to their parked vehicle to rest and became separated from her friend. When the friend later returned to the vehicle, Goforth was nowhere to be found.

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What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

What they're saying:

"She's just one of those people that reaches out to every single person she meets and she is just the sweetest, kindest lady ever and her family is so wonderful," Stella Sanchez, a friend of Goforth’s, said during the search efforts.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department extended its condolences to Goforth's loved ones and thanked those who helped look for her.

"The Sheriff’s Department extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," the department said in a statement. "We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the OHV community and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and support in the search efforts."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or anyone who was in the El Mirage Dry Lake area on July 10 and saw a rider matching Goforth's description, is urged to contact Detective Harris at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800.

To remain anonymous, you can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006, or submit an online tip via the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting portal.