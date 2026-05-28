2026 LA mayor's race: Newsom endorses Bass for re-election

The Brief California Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially endorsed incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for reelection ahead of the primary vote. Bass faces a highly competitive nonpartisan field of 13 challengers, with outsider Spencer Pratt and City Councilmember Nithya Raman also emerging as frontrunners. The endorsement highlights collaborative state and local efforts on housing, movie production, public safety, and opposition to federal immigration policies.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed incumbent Karen Bass as she navigates a highly competitive reelection campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.

What we know:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faces a crowded primary race against 13 challengers. Among the field of opponents, reality television personality Spencer Pratt and City Councilmember Nithya Raman have emerged alongside Bass as the race's fellow frontrunners.

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What they're saying:

On Thursday, Newsom issued a formal statement endorsing Bass for a second term, crediting her administration with delivering historic reductions in homelessness, lowering violent crime rates, and implementing initiatives to bring film production back to Hollywood.

"The work Karen Bass is doing in Los Angeles is making our entire state stronger, with an 18% decline in homelessness while it grew nationally, historic drops in violent crime, boosting film production in LA, and protecting our communities against ICE. She has my full support for reelection," Newsom said in a released statement.

In response, Bass emphasized the close working relationship between City Hall and the governor's office.

"Governor Newsom has been a partner for Los Angeles at every turn — from delivering state resources that has driven down homelessness two years in a row, to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us against Donald Trump's lawless attacks on our city, to cutting red tape so we can build more faster," Bass said.

Earlier this month, Kamala Harris also endorsed Bass for re-election.

RELATED: Kamala Harris endorses Karen Bass for LA mayor re-election

Dig deeper:

A recent poll shows Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton leading in the California governor's race.

RELATED: Poll: Becerra, Hilton lead ahead in California governor's race

What's next:

Los Angeles voters will head to the polls next week. California’s primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

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