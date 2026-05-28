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LA mayor's race: New poll reveals razor-thin three-way tie ahead of primary

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Published  May 28, 2026 2:24 PM PDT
2026 Elections
FOX 11
Bass, Pratt and Raman in tight race

Bass, Pratt and Raman in tight race

The LA Times revealed a tight race between the Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman in the Los Angeles mayoral race. 

The Brief

    • A new Los Angeles Times poll shows a tight race race for Los Angeles Mayor ahead of the June 2 primary election.
    • Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is facing intense political pressure fueled by a massive city budget deficit and the fallout from recent wildfires.
    • Challenges are mounting from both sides of the aisle.

LOS ANGELES - A new Los Angeles Times poll revealed a razor-thin three-way race for Los Angeles Mayor ahead of the June 2 primary election. 

What we know:

Incumbent Karen Bass is facing serious political pressure due to a massive city budget deficit and fallout from recent wildfires, leading to strong challenges from both sides of the aisle. 

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is experiencing significant political pressure as she heads into the primary. This vulnerability stems from a massive city budget deficit as well as the ongoing fallout from recent wildfires.

SUGGESTED: 2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates

Two main challengers have emerged from opposite sides of the political spectrum to pressure the incumbent:

  • Nithya Raman: A progressive city councilmember who is gaining traction on the left, specifically drawing support from renters and younger voters.
  • Spencer Pratt: A media personality turned political outsider who is building momentum on the right by running on platforms focused on public safety and crime reduction.

What's next:

The primary is set for June 2. 

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Source: This report is based on data and political findings released in a new municipal election poll conducted and published by the Los Angeles Times.

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