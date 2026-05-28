LA mayor's race: New poll reveals razor-thin three-way tie ahead of primary

The Brief A new Los Angeles Times poll shows a tight race race for Los Angeles Mayor ahead of the June 2 primary election. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is facing intense political pressure fueled by a massive city budget deficit and the fallout from recent wildfires. Challenges are mounting from both sides of the aisle.



A new Los Angeles Times poll revealed a razor-thin three-way race for Los Angeles Mayor ahead of the June 2 primary election.

What we know:

Incumbent Karen Bass is facing serious political pressure due to a massive city budget deficit and fallout from recent wildfires, leading to strong challenges from both sides of the aisle.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is experiencing significant political pressure as she heads into the primary. This vulnerability stems from a massive city budget deficit as well as the ongoing fallout from recent wildfires.

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Two main challengers have emerged from opposite sides of the political spectrum to pressure the incumbent:

Nithya Raman: A progressive city councilmember who is gaining traction on the left, specifically drawing support from renters and younger voters.

Spencer Pratt: A media personality turned political outsider who is building momentum on the right by running on platforms focused on public safety and crime reduction.

What's next:

The primary is set for June 2.

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