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Bass holds lead in LA mayoral race as Pratt climbs to 2nd, new poll shows

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Published  May 13, 2026 2:44pm PDT
Election
FOX 11
Spencer Pratt posts AI-generated Bass ‘attack ad’

Spencer Pratt posts AI-generated Bass ‘attack ad’

New 'ad attacks' in the LA Mayoral race are raising some eyebrows.

The Brief

    • Incumbent Karen Bass leads the LA mayoral race with 30%, but independent Spencer Pratt has surged to 22%, overtaking Councilmember Nithya Raman.
    • The share of undecided voters plummeted from 51% in March to 16% in May, signaling a rapidly consolidating electorate ahead of the election.
    • The field is consolidating rapidly as undecided voters dropped from 51% to 16%, setting the stage for a high-stakes primary on June 2.

LOS ANGELES - Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass maintains her lead in the race for Los Angeles City Hall, but a new Emerson College poll reveals a tightening contest as former reality TV star Spencer Pratt captures significant momentum among male and Republican-leaning voters.

What we know:

According to the Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey conducted May 9-10, Bass sits in first place with 30% support. 

Pratt follows in second at 22%, a 12-point jump from March, while City Councilmember Nithya Raman holds third at 19%. 

This shift comes as undecided voters, who made up over half the electorate in March, have narrowed to just 16%.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Mayoral debate: Bass, Pratt, Raman clash over wildfire failures, homelessness

The data highlights a distinct demographic divide: voters over 60 favor Bass, while Pratt finds his strongest base among men (30%). 

Raman remains the top choice for voters under 40, a group that currently ranks Pratt last. 

Other candidates, including Adam Miller (7%) and Rae Huang (4%), have seen only marginal growth.

Voters weigh in on LA mayoral candidates

Voters weigh in on LA mayoral candidates

As we get closer to the election, candidates are making their pitches to voters on why they should be elected to office. Hear from local voters on what they want - and don't want.

What's next:

Candidates are entering the final sprint before the June 2 primary. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote—an outcome that appears likely given the current three-way split—the top two vote-getters will advance to a head-to-head general election in November. 

What you can do:

  • Check your status: Visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to ensure your address is current.
  • Track your ballot: Sign up for WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to get text/email alerts when your ballot is mailed, received, and counted.
  • Research: Look over your State Voter Information Guide, which should arrive in your mailbox by mid-May.

For more information, tap or click here.

The Source: This report is based on survey data released by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics, which sampled Los Angeles voters between May 9 and May 10. 

ElectionLos AngelesCalifornia PoliticsPoliticsCaliforniaInstastoriesKaren Bass