Bass holds lead in LA mayoral race as Pratt climbs to 2nd, new poll shows
LOS ANGELES - Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass maintains her lead in the race for Los Angeles City Hall, but a new Emerson College poll reveals a tightening contest as former reality TV star Spencer Pratt captures significant momentum among male and Republican-leaning voters.
What we know:
According to the Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey conducted May 9-10, Bass sits in first place with 30% support.
Pratt follows in second at 22%, a 12-point jump from March, while City Councilmember Nithya Raman holds third at 19%.
This shift comes as undecided voters, who made up over half the electorate in March, have narrowed to just 16%.
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The data highlights a distinct demographic divide: voters over 60 favor Bass, while Pratt finds his strongest base among men (30%).
Raman remains the top choice for voters under 40, a group that currently ranks Pratt last.
Other candidates, including Adam Miller (7%) and Rae Huang (4%), have seen only marginal growth.
What's next:
Candidates are entering the final sprint before the June 2 primary.
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If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote—an outcome that appears likely given the current three-way split—the top two vote-getters will advance to a head-to-head general election in November.
What you can do:
- Check your status: Visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to ensure your address is current.
- Track your ballot: Sign up for WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to get text/email alerts when your ballot is mailed, received, and counted.
- Research: Look over your State Voter Information Guide, which should arrive in your mailbox by mid-May.
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The Source: This report is based on survey data released by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics, which sampled Los Angeles voters between May 9 and May 10.