The Brief Incumbent Karen Bass leads the LA mayoral race with 30%, but independent Spencer Pratt has surged to 22%, overtaking Councilmember Nithya Raman. The share of undecided voters plummeted from 51% in March to 16% in May, signaling a rapidly consolidating electorate ahead of the election. The field is consolidating rapidly as undecided voters dropped from 51% to 16%, setting the stage for a high-stakes primary on June 2.



Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass maintains her lead in the race for Los Angeles City Hall, but a new Emerson College poll reveals a tightening contest as former reality TV star Spencer Pratt captures significant momentum among male and Republican-leaning voters.

What we know:

According to the Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey conducted May 9-10, Bass sits in first place with 30% support.

Pratt follows in second at 22%, a 12-point jump from March, while City Councilmember Nithya Raman holds third at 19%.

This shift comes as undecided voters, who made up over half the electorate in March, have narrowed to just 16%.

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The data highlights a distinct demographic divide: voters over 60 favor Bass, while Pratt finds his strongest base among men (30%).

Raman remains the top choice for voters under 40, a group that currently ranks Pratt last.

Other candidates, including Adam Miller (7%) and Rae Huang (4%), have seen only marginal growth.

What's next:

Candidates are entering the final sprint before the June 2 primary.

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If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote—an outcome that appears likely given the current three-way split—the top two vote-getters will advance to a head-to-head general election in November.

What you can do:

Check your status: Visit Visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to ensure your address is current.

Track your ballot: Sign up for Sign up for WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to get text/email alerts when your ballot is mailed, received, and counted.

Research: Look over your State Voter Information Guide, which should arrive in your mailbox by mid-May.

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