2026 LA Marathon guide: Course map, schedule, street closures and more

The Brief The 41st Los Angeles Marathon takes place Sunday, March 8 starting at 7 a.m. at Dodger Stadium and finishing in Century City. Over 27,000 runners are expected, triggering rolling road closures across downtown LA, Hollywood, and West Hollywood starting as early as 3 a.m. Daylight Saving Time begins the same morning at 2 a.m., meaning clocks "spring forward" and participants lose one hour of sleep before the start.



The Los Angeles Marathon returns this Sunday, March 8, for its 41st edition, featuring a "Stadium to the Stars" route that winds through the heart of the city as it welcomes 27,000 registered participants.

What is the LA Marathon?

The backstory:

The Los Angeles Marathon is a world-class endurance event that serves as a massive "block party" for the city, attracting over 27,000 runners from across the globe each spring.

Inspired by the success of the 1984 Summer Olympics, the modern era of the race was established in 1986 and has since grown into one of the largest marathons in the U.S.

Historically known for its "Stadium to the Sea" route that concluded at the Santa Monica Pier, the event underwent a significant shift in 2021 to its current "Stadium to the Stars" course, which starts at Dodger Stadium and finishes in Century City.

Owned by The McCourt Foundation, the marathon remains a quintessential Los Angeles experience. The 41st edition of the race weekend is packed with activities for both elite runners and families. The Lifestyle Expo serves as the primary hub for bib pick-up and vendor exhibits on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday remains the pinnacle with the professional and full-field marathon starts.

Course overview, map

What we know:

The 26.2-mile course begins at Dodger Stadium and passes through iconic neighborhoods including Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Echo Park, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills.

It all officially begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, though wheelchair and hand-cycle participants start earlier at 6:30 a.m.

Unlike the old "Stadium to the Sea" route that ended in Santa Monica, this course features a "double-back" section in the final miles.

Course route by neighborhood

Local perspective:

The Start: Runners begin at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park.

Miles 1–5 (Downtown Core):

Exits the stadium and heads through Chinatown (passing the Dragon Gate).

Winds through Old Los Angeles and Little Tokyo.

Passes City Hall, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Miles 6–10 (Echo Park & Silver Lake):

Moves northwest through Echo Park (past the lake) and into Silver Lake.

Includes the "Tom LaBonge Mile" at Mile 7.

Miles 11–15 (Hollywood):

The route hits the iconic Hollywood Boulevard.

Passes the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grauman’s Chinese Theater, and the Pantages Theater.

Turns onto Sunset Boulevard and heads toward West Hollywood.

Miles 16–18 (West Hollywood & Beverly Hills ):

Runs through the heart of West Hollywood (the "Sunset Strip" and Santa Monica Blvd).

Enters Beverly Hills, passing Beverly Hills City Hall and the luxury shops of Rodeo Drive.

Miles 19–22 (Westwood & Brentwood):

Heads west on Wilshire Boulevard toward Westwood.

The course enters Brentwood, where runners reach the westernmost point of the route at San Vicente Boulevard.

Miles 23–26.2 (The Final Stretch):

The Turnaround: Runners do a U-turn on San Vicente Blvd and head back east.

The Finish: The race concludes on Santa Monica Boulevard at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Course highlights and logistics

What we know:

Start Time: 7 a.m.

Time Limit: 6 hr. 30 min. from when last person crosses the start line

Start Line: Dodger Stadium

Finish Line: Santa Monica Blvd. & Avenue of the Stars, Century City

Total Elevation Gain: Approximately 912 ft (expect rolling hills, especially in the second half)

Major Landmarks: Hollywood Sign (visible), Capitol Records Building, Route 66, and the VA Grounds

Aid Stations: Roughly every 1.5 miles, featuring water and Electrolyte drinks.

This year's field is officially sold out, marking record-high interest in the event.

Schedule of events

Timeline:

Friday, March 6

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Lifestyle Expo & Bib Pick-Up (Dodger Stadium, Lot G)

6:30 p.m.: 247 LA: Breathwork & Mobility Session (West Hollywood Pop-up)

Saturday, March 7

5:30 a.m.: Dodger Stadium Parking Lots Open (Lots K, 8, & 10)

6:30 a.m.: LA 5K Bib Pick-Up Opens (Dodger Stadium, Lot G)

7:30 a.m.: 247 LA: Shake Out Run (West Hollywood)

8 a.m.: LA 5K Start (Dodger Stadium)

9:45 a.m.: LA Kids Run Start (Dodger Stadium)

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Lifestyle Expo & Bib Pick-Up (Dodger Stadium, Lot G)

Sunday, March 8

3 a.m.: Dodger Stadium Parking and Security Checkpoints Open

4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.: Gear Check Open (Dodger Stadium)

6 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Live TV Broadcast of the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon. Tune in on NBC4 / KNBC, Telemundo 52 / KVEA, or streaming on Live TV Broadcast of the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon. Tune in on NBC4 / KNBC, Telemundo 52 / KVEA, or streaming on Facebook.com/LAMarathon.

6:30 a.m.: Pro Wheelchair, Hand Crank, and AWD Race Start

6:40 a.m.: Pro Women and Elite Age Group Women Start

7 a.m.: Pro Men and Full Field Marathon Start

8:15 a.m.: Charity Half Marathon Start (Dodger Stadium)

1 p.m.: 247 LA: Post-Run Gathering (West Hollywood)

Major street, freeway, highway closures

Why you should care:

If you are traveling through Los Angeles on Sunday, plan for significant delays.

Major road closures include segments of Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard, and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Most surface streets are scheduled to reopen by early evening, while freeway ramps at the 101, 110, and 405 are expected to be clear by 3 p.m.

Below is a road closures map:

For a full list of street closures, see below or tap or click here.

For a full list of local access street closures, see below or tap or click here.

For a full list of freeway/highway closures, see below or tap or click here.

Transportation, parking, and shuttles

What we know:

With over 27,000 participants, expect heavy traffic and delays on race morning at both the Start Line at Dodger Stadium and the Finish Line in Century City.

Event organizers recommend the following for a stress-free experience:

Have a t ransportation plan for race morning.

Leave early: expect traffic and delays as early as 4 a.m. at both Dodger Stadium and Century City.

Arrive at the Start Line at least 90 minutes before your start time.

Follow official routes: use only the directions provided in your Final Race Info and here. Avoid side streets or alternative routes that may encounter road closures and will lack traffic control.

Use Google Maps or Waze for accurate road closure information; we do not recommend using Apple Maps.

The most recommended travel method for runners is to park near the finish line in Century City and take the free participant shuttle to the start. Pre-paid parking is available at the Westfield Century City Mall and several surrounding garages on Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East.

If you are being dropped off, use the Golden State Gate at Dodger Stadium (accessible via I-5) and follow signs for the "Runner Drop-Off" in Lot 4.

Spectators are encouraged to use the Metro B Line (Red) to reach viewing hubs in Hollywood or the Metro E Line (Expo) for the finish line at Century City, as both rail lines bypass the extensive street-level bus detours.

Participant parking

Finish Line/Century City

Parking is available for purchase near the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon Finish Line in Century City and we offer free shuttles to the Start Line for all participants. Learn more about shuttles by scrolling down.

We encourage all participants to pre-purchase parking for an easier race morning. Pre-paid parking is available for purchase now at the lots and link below.

Start Line/Dodger Stadium

Participants may park for FREE near the Start Line of the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon at Dodger Stadium.

Dodger Stadium opens to cars at 3am PT on Sunday, March 8.

There will be traffic approaching Dodger Stadium as early as 4am.

There is no shuttle transportation back to Dodger Stadium from the Finish Line after the race.

Cars will not be allowed to park overnight at Dodger Stadium between Sunday, March 8 and Monday, March 9. Vehicles left after 6pm on March 8 will be towed at their owner’s expense.

ACCESS TO DODGER STADIUM RACE MORNING

Access to Dodger Stadium on race morning via the Golden State Gate only:Via I-5: take the Stadium Way exit to access the Golden State Gate (Gate C)Via CA-110: Use 2000 Academy Rd to via GPS. The Stadium Way exits from CA-110 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed on race day.

Via I-5: take the Stadium Way exit to access the Golden State Gate (Gate C)

Via CA-110: Use 2000 Academy Rd to via GPS. The Stadium Way exits from CA-110 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed on race day.

DROP OFF AT DODGER STADIUM

If you are being dropped off at Dodger Stadium via Lyft/Uber/or friend/family:

Enter through the Golden State Gate, accessible via I-5

Enter 2000 Academy Rd., Los Angeles CA to navigate via GPS. This will take you directly to the Golden State Gate.

Use the LEFT lanes leading into the Golden State Gate and proceed to the Runner Drop-Off Area in Parking Lot 4

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

Avoid side streets and alternative routes which may encounter road closures and will not have traffic control.

Use Google Maps or Waze for accurate road closures. We do not recommend using Apple Maps.

Expo Parking

Parking at the Lifestyle Expo at Dodger Stadium is FREE.

Participant shuttles

From the Finish Line to the Start Line

Shuttles from the Finish Line in Century City to the Start Line at Dodger Stadium:

Pick-up location: Avenue of the Stars, South of Olympic Blvd.

Shuttle Times : shuttles will run from continuously from 3:00 am - 5:30 am

Shuttles are free, but it is recommended you reserve a time.

Please make your shuttle reservation during online registration. If you did not make your shuttle reservation online or wish to change shuttles, please log into your Haku account here.

From Union Station

From Union Station in Downtown LA to the Start Line

Pick-up location: Bay 9 at Patsaouras Transit Plaza

Shuttle Times: 5:00 am, 5:30 am, 6:00 am

Shuttles are free, but it is recommended you reserve a time.

There are NO shuttles back to Union Station after the race

Please make your shuttle reservation during online registration. If you did not make your shuttle reservation online or wish to change shuttles, please log into your Haku account here.

From DTLA Hotels

Participants that booked a Downtown LA hotel through the Official Hotel Reservation center can board a DTLA Hotel Shuttle

Times: 4am - 6am

Pick-Up Location: 500 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Wristbands are required for the Hotel shuttle. Guests will receive (or request) their wristband at check in

Post Race:

Participants that booked a Downtown LA hotel through the Official Hotel Reservation center can board a DTLA Hotel Shuttle to take them back to DTLA. A wristband will be required.

Post Race Shuttle Times: 11am - 4pm

Post Race Pick-Up Location: Avenue of the Stars, south of Olympic on the east side of Avenue of the Stars

Post Race Drop Off location: 500 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Spectator parking

Finish Line/Century City

There is ample parking in Century City at the Westfield Century City Mall and other parking lots, however, please make note of the following things:

Allow for extra time and expect traffic

Be aware of and adhere to all posted "No Parking" signs in the neighborhoods surrounding Ave of the Stars

Parking enforcement will be on-site throughout the day, and you will be ticketed and/or towed

Make note of your parking garage so as not to forget where you parked post race

Pre-paid parking is available for purchase at the lots and link below and will be available while supplies last on race day.

Expo Parking

Parking at the Lifestyle Expo at Dodger Stadium is FREE.

After the race

What's next:

As the race progresses, streets will reopen on a rolling basis at the discretion of the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments. Most roads in the early part of the course are expected to be open by mid-morning, while the finish area in Century City will remain restricted until late Sunday evening.

Once participants cross the finish line in Century City, they enter the secure Finish Festival, where they will receive their finisher medals, heat sheets, and post-race refreshments. This area remains open until 3 p.m. and features a DJ, first-come, first-served seating on double-decker buses, and medical support stations.

For those looking to celebrate, the party moves beyond the finish line with several "official" after-parties, such as the Post-Race Celebration at Basecamp (Noon to 5 p.m.) and the Warehouse Party at Inverse starting at 5 p.m.

Runners are encouraged to wear their medals to these events, many of which offer special "medal portrait" sessions and drink specials for participants.

For a smooth departure, if you are being picked up by friends or family, organizers recommend meeting at Pico Blvd and Motor Ave—about a 15-minute walk from the main festival—to avoid the heavy gridlock immediately surrounding the finish line.

More information

What you can do:

For more information on the marathon, tap or click here.