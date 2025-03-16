LA Marathon: Matt Richtman becomes 1st US winner since 1994

The Brief Matt Richtman of Illinois won the Los Angeles Marathon, becoming the first American to do so since 1994. Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu of Ethiopia won the women's race, and Francisco Sanclemente of Colombia won the wheelchair race. The marathon featured over 26,000 participants, including firefighters who battled January's wildfires.



Matt Richtman of Illinois made history by becoming the first American to win the Los Angeles Marathon since 1994, finishing with a time of 2:07:56.

The marathon, which featured the second-largest field in its history, also saw Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu of Ethiopia win the women's race.

What we know:

Matt Richtman, running in only his second marathon, triumphed in the men's race, while Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu claimed victory in the women's race with a time of 2:30:16.

The marathon featured over 26,000 participants, including legacy runners and first-time marathoners.

The event also included a Marathon Chase, with the elite women starting ahead of the men, and offered cash prizes for top finishers.

The backstory:

The Los Angeles Marathon celebrated its 40th anniversary, drawing runners from all 50 states and over 70 countries.

The race course took participants through iconic Los Angeles neighborhoods, starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The marathon has a history of African dominance in both men's and women's races, with Kenyans and Ethiopians frequently winning.

What they're saying:

"It's definitely a surprise. You know I came in feeling really good; it's really hard to judge where you stack up against competition," said Matt Richtman on his victory.

Local perspective:

Several firefighters who battled January's wildfires participated in the marathon, including U.S. Forest Service Capt. Jerry Garcia, who paced runners aiming to finish in under three hours.

The marathon partnered with other major races to support Together LA, an initiative aiding those affected by the wildfires.

The Source: Information for this story is from the McCourt Foundation's website.



