California correctional officer stabbed by inmate with history of fatal attacks on law enforcement

The Brief CDCR officials are investigating the attempted homicide of a correctional officer at California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) following a violent cell block attack on March 9. Jon C. Blaylock, 56, allegedly stabbed the officer multiple times with an improvised weapon before staff used physical force to stop the incident. As a result of the attack, Blaylock—already serving life without parole—faces potential new felony charges.



An attempted homicide investigation is underway at California State Prison, Sacramento following a brutal attack on a correctional by a high-security inmate with a long history of violence against law enforcement.

What we know:

The attack happened on March 9 around 10:15 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Officials said Jon C. Blaylock, 56, attacked the correctional officer with an improvised weapon, which was later recovered at the scene. Staff used physical force to stop the attack.

The officer sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to an outside hospital for treatment. The officer was later discharged after being reported in good condition, according to officials.

Blaylock, who was already serving life without parole for a 2023 in-prison murder of a peace officer, has since been moved to restricted housing.

What's next:

The case will be formally referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Timeline:

June 23, 2004: Blaylock received from Los Angeles County for attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Nov. 4, 2014: Sentenced to life with parole for assault with a deadly weapon while incarcerated.

Aug. 16, 2023: Sentenced to life without parole for the second-degree murder of a peace officer in prison.

March 9, 2026: Alleged attempted homicide of a correctional officer at SAC.