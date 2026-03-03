MAP: LA Marathon 2026 street closures

The Brief Extensive road and freeway closures will begin in Los Angeles as early as Saturday morning due to the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon. The 26.2-mile marathon route will trigger rolling shutdowns through Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills, before concluding in Century City. Security has been heightened across the city, including places of worship and community spaces, in response to recent military escalations in the Middle East.



Los Angeles is bracing for significant traffic disruptions this weekend as the city prepares for the 2026 ASICS Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 8.

Dozens of streets and freeway ramps along the "Stadium to the Stars" route will be shuttered to accommodate tens of thousands of participants moving from Dodger Stadium to the Westside.

What we know:

The "Stadium to the Stars" course officially begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, though wheelchair and hand-cycle participants start earlier at 6:30 a.m.

The route winds through Echo Park, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and West Hollywood before concluding at Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Major road closures include segments of Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard, and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Most surface streets are scheduled to reopen by early evening, while freeway ramps at the 101, 110, and 405 are expected to be clear by 3 p.m.

Local perspective:

What you can do:

Those who need to travel across the city on Sunday are encouraged to use the Metro (B/D Lines) to bypass surface street closures.

Residents in affected neighborhoods can look for "Local Access" points where LAPD officers can assist you in reaching your home between runner waves.