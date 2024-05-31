405 Freeway crash: 2 killed in fiery crash, SigAlert lifted
LOS ANGELES - A section of the northbound side of the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles' Palms neighborhood was shut down after a fiery crash killed two people overnight.
The California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Friday.
CHP investigators said two vehicles erupted into flames after what appeared to be a rear-end accident on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the National Boulevard exit.
When first responders arrived, both vehicles were fully engulfed. A man and woman were pronounced dead on the scene by fire paramedics.
A SigAlert was issued in the area between National and Venice boulevards. The alert was lifted around 7 a.m.
It’s unclear if the two victims were in the same vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
