405 Freeway crash: 2 killed in fiery crash, SigAlert lifted

Updated  May 31, 2024 7:43am PDT
Palms
Two people were killed in a fiery crash on the 405 Freeway in the Palms area.

LOS ANGELES - A section of the northbound side of the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles' Palms neighborhood was shut down after a fiery crash killed two people overnight. 

The California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Friday. 

CHP investigators said two vehicles erupted into flames after what appeared to be a rear-end accident on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the National Boulevard exit. 

When first responders arrived, both vehicles were fully engulfed.  A man and woman were pronounced dead on the scene by fire paramedics.

A SigAlert was issued in the area between National and Venice boulevards. The alert was lifted around 7 a.m. 

It’s unclear if the two victims were in the same vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

