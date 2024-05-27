2 killed in fiery Memorial Day crash in Wilmington

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after two people were killed when their vehicle erupted into flames in the Wilmington area early Monday morning.

LAPD officials said the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Alameda Street near East O Street when the car was seen fully engulfed in flames.

As firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, they found two deceased occupants inside, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was available on the victims' identities.

Authorities say it was unclear if they were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

