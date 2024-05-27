Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in fiery Memorial Day crash in Wilmington

By
Published  May 27, 2024 6:29am PDT
Wilmington
FOX 11

2 killed in Wilmington fiery crash

Two people were killed in a Wilmington crash after the vehicle they were in erupted into flames.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after two people were killed when their vehicle erupted into flames in the Wilmington area early Monday morning. 

LAPD officials said the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Alameda Street near East O Street when the car was seen fully engulfed in flames. 

As firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, they found two deceased occupants inside, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.  No further information was available on the victims' identities. 

Authorities say it was unclear if they were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. 

SUGGESTED:


 