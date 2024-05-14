1 dead, 4 injured in Long Beach fiery pursuit crash

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a police chase that ended in a fiery crash in Long Beach late Monday night, leaving at least one person dead.

Long Beach Police officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect when the vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the 710 Freeway near the Anaheim Street exit just before 10:30 p.m., according to CHP investigators.

Authorities said four of the five injured victims were transported to area trauma centers for major injuries. CHP investigators later confirmed at least one of the victims transported later died.

Video from the scene showed the suspects' vehicle engulfed in flames after the collision and law enforcement pulling victims out of the wreckage.

The big rig driver was treated for minor injuries and cooperated with the investigation.

The fiery crash caused a full closure of the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway near the scene of the crash. All lanes reopened just before 1:30 a.m.

SUGGESTED:

The CHP was investigating the cause of the crash on the 710 freeway, while Long Beach PD handled the criminal investigation.

No officers were involved in the crash and the name of the deceased victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.