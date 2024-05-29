Pomona crash leaves child dead, woman seriously hurt

A memorial has been placed at the Pomona intersection where a child was killed and a woman was seriously injured Tuesday night.

Flowers and candles have been placed near the Pomona intersection of Towne and Lexington Avenues where a child was killed and a woman was seriously injured on the night of May 28, 2024. (Mario Ramirez KTTV)

Officers from the Pomona Police Department responded to the crash site at Towne and Lexington avenues just after 8 p.m. Responding officers then discovered two pedestrians lying in the roadway along Towne Ave.

Investigators said a woman and child were both struck while crossing the intersection but haven’t specified if any traffic laws were violated.

First responders tried to resuscitate the child before she was pronounced dead by Los Angeles County Fire paramedics. The woman was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

The child’s age and the relationship between the two pedestrians have not been released.

The department's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the fatal crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona PD's Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.