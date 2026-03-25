Jury announces verdict in LA social media addiction trial

The Brief A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday reached a verdict on its ninth day of deliberations in the high-stakes "K.G.M. v. Meta & YouTube" trial. The 20-year-old plaintiff alleges that Meta and YouTube used "Trojan horse" design features like infinite scroll and dopamine-driven notifications to intentionally addict her as a minor, leading to severe mental health struggles. While the jury indicated they reached the financial damages phase last week, they reported a "snag" on Monday regarding a verdict for one specific defendant, prompting Judge Carolyn Kuhl to order continued deliberations.



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LOS ANGELES – YouTube and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, were both found liable Wednesday in a landmark lawsuit accusing the social media companies of using addictive practices that allegedly hooked children on the sites and contributed to mental health and other harms.

What we know:

Plaintiff K.G.M., a 20-year-old from Chico, claims that Meta and YouTube functioned as "behemoths" that targeted her as a vulnerable minor.

Her attorney, Mark Lanier, argued that the platforms used a "Trojan horse" strategy, drawing users in with appealing content to trap them in addictive loops.

TikTok and Snap were originally part of the suit but settled before the trial began.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA social media addiction trial: Jury enters 9th day of deliberations

The defense strongly contests these claims, maintaining a commitment to user well-being.

They have questioned the scientific validity of "social media addiction" and suggested that the plaintiff's mental health struggles were actually caused by alleged verbal and physical abuse by her parents.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly how much in financial damages the plaintiff is seeking in this specific case, though the jury indicated they had transitioned to discussing monetary awards late last week before hitting a snag on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury deliberates in Meta-YouTube addiction trial

Timeline:

Pre-Trial: TikTok and Snap reach undisclosed settlements.

March 12: Closing arguments are delivered by both sides.

March 13: The jury begins formal deliberations.

Friday: Jurors send a note indicating they have moved to the financial damages phase.

The logo of the Facebook app can be seen on the display of a smartphone on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Monday: The jury reports difficulty reaching a verdict on one defendant; Judge Kuhl orders continued deliberations.

Tuesday: A New Mexico jury orders Meta to pay $375 million in a separate but similar case.

Wednesday: A verdict is reached on the ninth day of deliberations.