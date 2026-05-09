Mayor Karen Bass withdraws from FOX 11 mayoral forum

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass has withdrawn from a televised candidate forum scheduled for Wednesday on FOX 11, leaving three remaining participants. Spokesperson Alex Stack stated Bass will be in Sacramento lobbying for housing and homelessness funds, as well as Olympic and World Cup planning. The League of Women Voters and the Pat Brown Institute criticized the move, calling public forums a "cornerstone of democratic accountability."



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has withdrawn from participating in a candidate forum scheduled for broadcast Wednesday on FOX 11, the co-sponsors announced Saturday.

What we know:

The forum, co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs, was scheduled to air this coming Wednesday, May 13 on FOX 11.

Of the five candidates originally invited, three are still slated to appear: Councilwoman Nithya Raman, businessman Adam Miller, and community advocate Rae Huang.

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The Bass campaign defended the decision by pointing to her recent debate schedule, noting she debated her "top two opponents twice this week."

Instead of attending the forum, the Mayor will be in the state capital.

"Mayor Bass will be in Sacramento that day fighting for funding for housing, homelessness, and Palisades Fire recovery, and will also discuss the city and state partnership on the Olympics and World Cup," said campaign spokesperson Alex Stack.

What they're saying:

"Mayor Bass's withdrawal is disappointing," the League of Women Voters and the Pat Brown Institute said in a joint statement.

"Public forums such as this are a cornerstone of democratic accountability. These forums provide voters with the opportunity to hear candidates share their perspectives, respond to questions, and engage with one another on issues facing Los Angeles."

"We debated our top two opponents twice this week, and it's been made clear that neither is up to the job," said Stack.

RELATED COVERAGE: LA Mayoral debate: Bass, Pratt, Raman clash over wildfire failures, homelessness

What's next:

The forum will proceed on Wednesday with Raman, Miller, and Huang. Spencer Pratt, who participated in last week's NBC4 debate, will remain absent from the FOX 11 forum due to a previously cited scheduling conflict.

The event will air live on FOX 11 from 6 p.m. PT to 7:30 p.m. PT. FOX 11 anchors Marla Tellez and Bob DeCastro will moderate the forum.