Investigation continues into LASD chopper crash; 1 hospitalized

We're learning more about the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter crash over the weekend.

The chopper went down Saturday afternoon off Highway 39 near the San Gabriel Dam.

Six people were on board that chopper, including five deputies and a civilian doctor.

As of Monday morning, four deputies and the doctor have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home. One deputy remains hospitalized.

Officials say the chopper was on its way to a car crash when it went down.

"The aircraft landed just a few feet from a 200-foot drop down to Morris Dam below, so the fact that it did not roll over or go all the way down or that there was no fire was nothing short of a miracle," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva with LASD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Just last month, a Huntington Beach Police helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach Harbor while responding to a call for service. A 14-year veteran of the department died in the crash, and another officer on board at the time of the crash was injured.

