1 officer killed, another injured when Huntington Beach Police helicopter crash in Newport Beach

One officer was killed and another was critically injured when a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed Saturday evening into the water in Newport Beach Harbor.

The crash was reported at 6:34 p.m., according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation.

A 14-year veteran of the department passed away from injuries sustained during the crash. A second officer, a 16-year veteran of the department, was extricated and rescued from the water before being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the officers were not immediately released.

The Huntington Beach Police Department posted tweet at 7:20 p.m., saying, "We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash-landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available."

The HBPD website describes the helicopter as an Air Support Unit. "We operate three MD 520N series turbine-powered helicopters out of our facility. The Air Support Unit currently provides support under contract for the city of Newport Beach and the city of Costa Mesa."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

