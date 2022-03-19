LASD helicopter crashes near San Gabriel dam

article

Officials are investigating after an LA County Sheriff’s helicopter crashed Saturday evening.

According to LA County Fire Department, five people were on board the aircraft, all were transported to a trauma center. One person was in critical condition, two in moderate and another two suffered minor injuries.

The incident was reported in the area of Highway 39 and East Fork Road around 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Just last month, a Huntington Beach Police helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach Harbor while responding to a call for service. A 14-year veteran of the department died in the crash, and another officer aboard the crash was injured.

