Inglewood’s most expensive home in February sold for this much
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - As Inglewood becomes an entertainment hub as the home of SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, it’s no surprise real estate is trending upwards in the area.
Los Angeles realtor Alfredo Castro has garnered a large following on Instagram highlighting real estate trends in areas such as Inglewood, Ladera Heights, Carson and Compton. One of his highest-viewed videos details a real estate listing in Compton that went for nearly $630,000.
One of Castro’s latest videos showcases the most expensive home in Inglewood in February 2024.
The home, that's just over 2,300 square feet, is located near the intersection of Crenshaw and Manchester boulevards and sold for a whopping $1,015,000.
"The seller stated that the property was a very successful Airbnb, but they decided to sell the home because they didn't like Inglewood's new rules on Airbnbs," Castro explained.
The home was built in 1937, has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on a 6,000-foot lot.
On the other side of the spectrum, Castro also said the cheapest home sold in Inglewood last month was a condo with a selling price of $413,000.