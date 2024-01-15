New In-N-Out Burger locations coming to these California cities
LOS ANGELES - In-N-Out is opening a handful of new restaurants in Southern California - will one be in your city?
According to the beloved burger chain's website, the newest locations to serve the cult-favorite burgers and fries are in the following cities:
- Orange: 3520 City Blvd. E, 92868
- Oxnard: 1700 E. Ventura Blvd., 93036
- Redlands: 1301 W. Lugonia Ave., 92373
- Sylmar: 13864 Foothill Blvd., 91342
Earlier this month, In-N-Out celebrated the grand opening of its latest restaurant in Madera, located northwest of Fresno. Now, the legendary burger joint will only be about an hour away from hungry, carbo-loading hikers heading to and from Yosemite.
File photo of In-N-Out Burger's signature Double-Double cheeseburger (Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Recently, In-N-Out also added two new drink options to its menus nationwide: Cherry Coke and Lite Pink Lemonade.
All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The beloved fast-food chain is headquartered in Irvine and opened its first location in Baldwin Park in 1948.
In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado, and Idaho.