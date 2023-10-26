In-N-Out Burger: Here are LA’s best and worst locations, according to Reddit

It’s no secret that Southern California residents adore In-N-Out Burger.

In fact, In-N-Out just celebrated its 75th anniversary with a festival at the Pomona Dragstrip.

The beloved fast-food chain is headquartered in Irvine and opened its first location in Baldwin Park in 1948.

Since it’s popular, it sure is busy. While it’s always worth the wait, some locations in Los Angeles are simply more bearable than others based on factors such as traffic in the surrounding area, ample parking, and adequate staffing to keep the lines moving.

A Redditor asked fellow users which locations stood out to them in a good and bad way. See what they had to say below.

The Best

Westchester/LAX

To some, nothing beats eating a burger and fries while watching the planes land and take off from LAX.

"LAX is pretty dope for first-timers, gotta love the airplane fallout."

"Always a nice welcome home."

"It's the busiest probably but that line moves super fast."

"In-N-Out LAX is the best. Pure vibes watching the planes come in while you’re in the drive-thru. Nothing else compares."

"The one at LAX is the best because it’s the first and closest when you land…it’s essentially everyone’s first impression of In-N-Out once arriving to LA."

Glendale

While parking can be tough, there is plenty of seating inside, one Redditor explained.

Pasadena

"The line moves fast and the employees are great!"

"Baldwin Park is my favorite location. It always hits different when eating in there."





Baldwin Park

"The original is closed, but the newer location is quick since it’s heavily staffed."

Westlake Village

This location "wins for less crowds and chaos by far. I’ve walked in and had no line at all. Never experienced that before and been going to In N Outs for 40 years."

Bellflower

"The line is always quick, never waited more than 15 minutes, even on the busiest days."

The Worst

Hollywood

One user said their visit to this location was their first and last. "There was a longer line than when the Xbox 360 was released at Best Buy like 15 years ago."

"The one in Hollywood has got to be a strong contender for the worst."

"Sunset and Orange in Hollywood. The word ‘nightmare’ almost explains how horrible it is."

"Hollywood makes you deal with all the tourists that make you wonder if they’re visiting from another planet rather than another country."

Another user added the Hollywood and Westwood locations were nightmares because of all the nearby areas they serve. "The Westwood one attracts UCLA students and basically the entire Westside. The Hollywood one gets all of Hollywood, Beverly Grove, [and] WeHo."

Westwood

"The lines are long and block the entrances/exits of a parking lot next to Fat Sal’s."

Marina del Rey

"Costco and In-N-Out using the same entrance and parking lot. Always a nightmare."

"Drive [thru] is always a pain and too chaotic inside, even for In-N-Out."

Torrance

"The one by me in Torrance off Hawthorne is usually slammed at the drive-thru, to the point that I don’t believe it’s ever worth it to wait. But it’s always easy to park and go inside."

"I will say that the fries at the one on Hawthorne in Torrance have been lacking lately. They need to assert some quality control."

"Bruh just went there the other day and same experience!!! Soggy a-- fries. More soggy than people like to meme on [In-N-Out] for."

Northridge

"They had the second drive-thru window on the passenger side. My passenger window didn’t work making it extra sucky when I was alone. Had to climb over the seat and open the door."

Alhambra

"Just a nightmare drive-thru"

There are some tips to avoid the crowds, however. One user wrote their advice is to go right at 10:30 a.m. when they open.