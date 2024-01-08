Paul Giamatti grabs In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles after Golden Globes win

article

What better way to celebrate a Golden Globes win than with a Double Double and fries?

That's exactly what actor Paul Giamatti did following the 81st Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

Giamatti, who was awarded Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "The Holdovers" - was apparently spotted at the In-N-Out on Gayle Avenue in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood, according to Reddit.

In the photo, Giamatti is seen sitting at a table with a couple of trays of burgers and fries. He even has his shiny Golden Globes trophy on the table, too!

"That is the most Paul Giamatti thing he could have done," one person commented.

"A man of the people," another wrote.

"He dedicated his award to all the teachers. Ends up celebrating a meal a teacher could afford," someone else said.

Giamatti stars as Paul Hunham, a disgruntled ancient history teacher who is forced to chaperone a handful of students with nowhere to go on Christmas break. It’s the first time that Giamatti has reunited with Alexander Payne since screaming about not wanting Merlot in "Sideways," which came out almost 20 years ago.

The boozy, star-studded event was held at the Beverly Hilton and marks the official beginning of awards season in Hollywood. Oppenheimer" swept for movies, while "Succession" led the pack for television.

Next up on the awards season calendar is the SAG Awards, which is scheduled for Feb. 24.



