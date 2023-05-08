Tour bus crashes in Hollywood Hills; at least 5 hurt

article

At least five people were hurt when a tour bus collided with a van in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday, according to authorities.

It happened around 11:12 a.m. in the area near 2301 N. Highland Avenue.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said no serious injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SUGGESTED:

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.