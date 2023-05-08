Tour bus crashes in Hollywood Hills; at least 5 hurt
article
LOS ANGELES - At least five people were hurt when a tour bus collided with a van in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday, according to authorities.
It happened around 11:12 a.m. in the area near 2301 N. Highland Avenue.
Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said no serious injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.