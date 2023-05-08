Expand / Collapse search

Tour bus crashes in Hollywood Hills; at least 5 hurt

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:05PM
Los Angeles
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - At least five people were hurt when a tour bus collided with a van in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday, according to authorities. 

It happened around 11:12 a.m. in the area near 2301 N. Highland Avenue. 

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said no serious injuries were reported. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.