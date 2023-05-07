Naked man running in traffic hit and killed on 5 Freeway in Pacoima
LOS ANGELES - A naked man ran onto the Golden State (5) Freeway in Pacoima and was killed by a vehicle Sunday evening.
The crash happened near the Laurel Canyon on-ramp to the 5 interchange with the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway around 8:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man died at the scene, the CHP reported. The crash shut down the northbound and southbound 5 near the accident site.
The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The CHP issued a SigAlert and temporarily shut down the carpool and Nos. 1 and 2 lanes for the death investigation.