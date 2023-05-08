Alleged wrong-way driver killed in fiery 3-car crash on 101 Freeway in East Hollywood

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood Monday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the three-car crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. just north of the Melrose Avenue exit following reports of a driver in a red Prius traveling northbound on the southbound lanes. A short time later, investigators said the Prius clipped one vehicle and then crashed head-on into a pickup truck. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the Prius and the pickup truck were engulfed in flames. One person was trapped in the wreckage and the alleged wrong-way driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. Two others suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

A SigAlert is currently in place on the southbound side of the freeway between the Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard exits. Video from the scene shows traffic is backed up for miles and CHP is working to divert vehicles off the freeway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the investigation.

