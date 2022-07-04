Where to watch Independence Day parades in Southern California

Parades marking the 246th anniversary of the nation's independence will be held throughout Los Angeles County Monday, including in Santa Monica, where health care, public safety and food service workers will be honored for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The approximately 1.3-mile parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on a new route, starting at Barnard Way and Marine Street, head west on Marine Street to Main Street, then north on Main Street to its conclusion at Pico Boulevard.

The theme of Rosemead's parade is "America, Together We Stand." The parade along Valley Boulevard between Muscatel and Loma avenues will begin at 10 a.m. and end at Rosemead Park.

The Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Foothill Boulevard at Summitrose Street, head west along Foothill Boulevard to Sunland Boulevard. Its theme is "Better Together."

Avalon's golf cart parade will be led by the USC Trojan Marching Band and begins at 1 p.m. Its theme is "Explore Catalina By Land, Air, Or Sea."

Westchester's 22nd annual Fourth of July Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Loyola Boulevard, heading north from Westchester Park to Loyola Marymount University. Its theme is "Yours for a Better Community: Celebrating the Best of America," in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Howard Drollinger, a businessman who helped create and expand downtown Westchester.

The grand marshal will be Drollinger's daughter Karen Dial, the president of Drollinger Properties and the Drollinger Charitable Foundation. The theme was inspired by Drollinger signing all of his letters with "Yours for a Better Westchester."

South Pasadena's Fourth of July Festival of Balloons parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Mission Street and Diamond Avenue, ending in Garfield Park. The opening ceremony will be held at the South Pasadena Library at 10:30 a.m.

The Valley Village Homeowners Association Fourth of July Parade will begin at Colfax Elementary School at 10 a.m. and end at Valley Village Park. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will be riding in the parade.

Barger will also ride in San Marino's parade, which begins at 4:45 p.m. Barger is a lifelong San Marino resident.

Pacific Palisades' parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard at Via de la Paz with skydivers descending onto Sunset Boulevard.

Sierra Madre's 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Sierra Madre Boulevard and Sunnyside Avenue, heading east to Sierra Vista Park.

The grand marshal will be Chris Cimino, the city's public works director. Cimino moved to the city with his family when he was 2 years old, and started working for the city when he was 18 as a member of the weed abatement crew. Cimino has also been a volunteer with the city's youth baseball and softball programs.

The grand marshal is traditionally a person or persons whose efforts over a long period of time has been beneficial to Sierra Madre.

San Gabriel's 4th of July Parade will start at 9 a.m. at Plaza Park, head north on Mission Drive, then east on Broadway, concluding at Smith Park.

The Great American Kids' Bike Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 1 Granada Ave. on the beach bike path in Long Beach. Participants are asked to consider brining tuna, pasta noodles, breakfast cereal or peanut butter that will be donated to agencies serving homeless men and women in Long Beach.

The Holmby Westwood Property Owners Association 4th of July Parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Warner Avenue School.