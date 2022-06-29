4th of July 2022 events: Where to watch fireworks in Southern California

Fourth of July is just around the corner!

Here is a list of events happening across the Southland to celebrate America’s birthday.

Los Angeles County

Alhambra

Join the City of Alhambra for a 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Almansor Park located at 800 South Almansor Street. Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. For more info click here.

Burbank

The Starlight Bowl Summer Concert Series kicks off on the 4th of July with performances by The Company Men and The Soul of Broadway. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a full fireworks show planned for 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Calabasas

A "Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" will be held at Calabasas High School. This event requires advanced tickets and will feature live music and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Catalina Island

Celebrate 4th of July this year on the beautiful Catalina Island. The celebrations begin include a golf parade, home decorating contest, marching band and live performances, dingy parade, children's festival and more. The fireworks show above Isthmus Cove begins at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Cerritos

The Cerritos City Council and the Let Freedom Ring Committee is hosting the 49th Annual Let Freedom Ring Celebration. The celebration will be held at the Cerritos Civic Center and includes a formal ceremony, bell-ringing, and live entertainment. The evening will culminate with a fireworks show at Cerritos High School at 9 PM. For more information click here.

Crescenta Valley

The Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association will be hosting its 15th annual fireworks show this year. The show will take place at Crescenta Valley High School. This ticketed event will feature live music, food trucks, inflatables, and more. For more info click here.

El Segundo

The City of El Segundo is hosting its annual Fourth of July Community Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular. The daytime events are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, sack races, and food trucks. There will also be a pie eating contest and watermelon eating contest. The evening events are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Activities include live music, food booths, and more. The main fireworks event will be held at Recreation Park located on Eucalyptus Street, between Grand Avenue and Pine Street. Wristbands are required. For more info click here.

Lancaster/ Palmdale

The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are partnering together to celebrate Independence Day with a Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at the AV Fairgrounds. The free event will feature contests, games, and a carnival, with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

La Verne

Enjoy fireworks with a fun show at Bonita High School Stadium. The theme for this year is "Home Sweet Home." Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event will conclude at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Los Angeles

Several fireworks shows are planned throughout the city for the holiday. Click here for a complete list of events and locations.

Redondo Beach

A couple events are scheduled in Redondo Beach. 4th of July on Avenue will feature a $20 beer garden admission that includes live music and fireworks scheduled for 9:20 p.m. For more information, click here.

4th of July at Seaside Lagoon starts at noon and ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Marina Del Rey

Enjoy 4th of July at the marina. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Visitors should plan to arrive as early as 1 p.m. to avoid traffic. For more info click here.

Monrovia

Residents can enjoy live music, entertainment, dancing, and a fireworks show at Library Park located at 321 S. Myrtle Ave. The 4th of July celebration event is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.



Pacific Palisades

The Pacific Palisades will hold a July 4th parade starting at 2 p.m. from de la Paz, down Sunset to Toyopa, followed by a flyover with World War II fighter planes. A fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. at Palisades High School. Advanced tickets must be purchased before attending. For more information click here.

Porter Ranch

Shepherd Church is once again holding their annual 4th of July firework show at 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Pasadena

The Rose Bowl Stadium's annual "Americafest" returns to Pasadena. The Rose Bowl Stadium is teaming up with Jet Propulsion Laboratory to highlight their recent accomplishment in landing NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars. This year's festivities include the TNT Freestyle Motorcross. Those interested in purchasing tickets can click here for more information.

Celebrating July 4th at the iconic Rose Bowl

The largest ever Independence Day celebration in Southern California is back at the Rose Bowl. This year the Rose Bowl is celebrating their 96th anniversary.

Rancho Palos Verdes

Live music, food trucks, beer and wine booth and family games will be held at Point Vicente Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information click here.

South Gate

A carnival and fireworks show will be held at South Gate Park. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Torrance

A fireworks show will be held at the Torrance Civic Center at 9 p.m. The event is being held at a limited capacity. For more information click here.

Universal City

Universal Studios Hollywood will hold a fireworks show at the theme park at around 9 p.m. Celebrations will be held all weekend long. For more information click here.

Venice

An Electric Light Parade will be held at 1501 Ocean Front Walk at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at 8 p.m. The parade will end at the Venice Pier where paradegoers can check out the fireworks in the Marina. For more information click here.

Venice's Mr. and Mrs. Muscle Beach competition will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Venice Beach Recreation Center Monday. For more information click here.

Westlake Village

The Westlake Village 4th of July parade is back. Come dressed in your best red, white and blue attire to walk in the parade. It starts at the old hospital site on Lakeview Canyon Road. Activities begin at 8am & the parade begins at 9:30am. The parade will finish at Berniece Bennett Park, with hot dogs, popsicles, and fun of activities for the whole family. For more information click here.

Westchester

Westchester will have the LAX Coastal July 4th Parade along Loyola Boulevard at 11 a.m. For more information click here.

Woodland Hills

Councilman Bob Blumenfield will hold a Fourth of July Extravaganza at Warner Park at 6 p.m. The free event features vendors, live music and a fireworks show. For more information click here.

Orange County

Anaheim Hills

A full day of family fun activities are planned for the community of Anaheim Hills. A 5k/10k run is scheduled at 7 a.m. Following the run is a pancake breakfast, dog show, parade, live entertainment, and of course a firework show. For more information click here.

Dana Point

An exciting firework show is scheduled for Dana Point Harbor. The fireworks are shot from a barge on the water, located off the coastline of Doheny State Beach. The show starts at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Disneyland

Mickey's Mix Magic with Fireworks returns to Disneyland on the 4th of July. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach is gearing up to celebrate their 118th Annual Independence Day Celebration. The celebration will feature a car parade, a virtual and in-person 5K run, a festival, as well as a home/business decorating contest, and of course fireworks over the ocean. For more information click here.

Los Alamitos

The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department welcomes the community to the 35th annual Universal Waste Systems (UWS) 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base on Monday, July 4 in partnership with Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. No drive-up format this year. Instead, bring your lawn chairs and blankets for the traditional event set up to include a family fun area, static displays, live entertainment, food and commercial vendors and the best fireworks show display in the area! Gates open at 4 p.m. For more info click here.

Newport Beach

Several events are taking place in Newport Beach.

The city will host its 11th Annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival. The bike parade starts at 9 a.m. on West Balboa Blvd. and the community festival takes place at Channel Place Park from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will be carnival games, food for sale, arts and crafts, and music. For more information, click here.

This year marks the 49th annual Mariners Park Independence Day Parade and Celebration. The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. There will be food, games, eating contests, bounce houses, live entertainment and music, and more. For more information, click here.

The annual "Old Glory Boat Parade" sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and the American Legion Post 291 will be held in Newport Harbor on July 4, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Boats decorated in red, white and blue will move through the water. For more information click here.

The City is co-sponsoring a Fireworks Extravaganza with the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort at 1131 Back Bay Drive. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. For more information on all the events click here.

San Clemente

The celebration features a dazzling fireworks show from the city's Municipal Pier, as well as a flyover by the Condor Squadron, consisting of four AT-6 aircraft WWII trainers along coastal Orange County cities.

The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m., and the Condor Squadron will flyover San Clemente at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

San Juan Capistrano

The annual celebration kicks off on July 1 with the summer carnival at San Juan Capistrano Sports Park. A variety of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food, and petting pen will be showcased. A fireworks display is planned for 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Tustin

Enjoy some music and fireworks at Northrup Stadium at Tustin High School. There will be a live performance by 24K Magic: A Bruno Mars Tribute starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. For more info click here.

Yorba Linda

The Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its Fourth of July Spectacular fireworks show this year. The event will include food vendors, family activities, live music, and a firework show. The event is open to the public with seating throughout Veterans Park and the south field of Yorba Linda Middle School. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information click here.

Riverside County

Corona

The Main Street USA Independence Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Monday on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street. Then at 5 p.m., Black Rock Candy and Neon Nation will headline a concert at Santana Regional Park. Fireworks are set to begin at sundown. For more information click here.

Jurupa Valley

The 24th annual Independence Day celebration will be held July 3 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Vernola Park. Entry is $5. Live Music, Food Vendors, Jumpers, Game Booths, (requires separate purchase) Capped off by a Spectacular Fireworks Show at 9:00pm. For more information, click here.

Lake Elsinore

You are invited to join the annual Kids Bike Parade during the Party in the Park event at Summerly Park on the 4th from 10 a.m. to noon. Start thinking of ways to jazz up your bike and join us for all of the fun. Decorating supplies will be available for use. Parade will start at 10:30 am. Food will be available at a low cost by the Lake Elsinore Rotary Club. And the Oscar Tortola Reality Team will be sponsoring free snow cones for participants. Fireworks planned for 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Moreno Valley

Celebrate the Fourth of July Celebration at the City of Moreno Valley’s new Civic Center Amphitheater returning with the annual parade, entertainment and firework show. Parade will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon followed by Family FunFest with a whole host of events for the family, complete with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

San Bernardino County

Big Bear Lake

A free fireworks show will take place over the Big Bear Lake at 8:45 p.m. on July 4. The "Above the Boom" show is recognized as Southern California's largest 4th of July fireworks show. For more information, click here.

Wyatt's Independence Day Fair will offer fun for the entire family under the pines. Arts & crafts, personalized collectables, jewelry, clothing, soaps and lotions will be available for sale. Also, you can expect live entertainment, kids activities and a bounce house. For more information, click here.

Spend the whole weekend celebrating Independence Day at Captain John's! From July 1-4 party it up with live music and good eats by the Boar's Head. Chow down on pulled pork, fish n' chips, and more all weekend and paddle it up on kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and even go wild on the Tarzan boat! 4th of July fireworks are visible from the marina. Celebration admission is $25 per car and the marina opens at 8 am.

Chino

A free Independence Day celebration will take place at Ruben S. Ayala Park on July 1 and 2. The event features food trucks, vendors, live music and a chance to honor local heroes from the military. A fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Highland

A fireworks celebration event kicks off at Immanuel Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. on July 4. Registration is required. The event will also include food vendors, live music and activities. For more information click here.

Lake Arrowhead

A fireworks show will be held on Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m. over the lake. For more information click here.

Rialto

An Independence Day celebration kicks off July 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Jerry Eaves Park. Festivities include live entertainment, vendors, games for kids and a fireworks show. This is a ticketed event. For more information click here.

Yucaipa

A Fourth of July celebration will be held Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Yucaipa High School. Festivities include live music and food vendors. The fireworks show will kick off at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Ventura County

Oxnard

While there will not be a fireworks show at the Harbor this year, the Channel Islands Harbor 4th of July Family Parade will take place! Bring your strollers, wagons, and walking shoes for this one and walk north on Harbor Blvd. with your family and show off your favorite red, white, and blue attire.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Albacore Way, travels north up Harbor Blvd. and ends at Cabezone Circle, home to Marine Emporium Landing. For more information, click here.

Camarillo

Camarillo will hold a "July 4th Park and Watch Fireworks Show" at the Camarillo Premium Outlets parking lot. Admission and free and the show kicks off promptly at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Moorpark

Moorpark will hold a "3rd of July Extravaganza" Sunday night at Arroyo Vista Community Park with live music, flag presentation and a fireworks show. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information click here.

Simi Valley

The Rotary Club of Simi Valley has joined with the City of Simi Valley since 1970 to celebrate the holiday with its 47th annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park. The free festivities begin at 2 p.m. with games, entertainment, food, and many activities. For more information, click here.

Thousand Oaks

The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, coordinated by the Conejo Recreation and Park District, The City of Thousand Oaks and other local sponsors, takes place on the hill behind the Hillcrest Center of the Arts in Thousand Oaks. Fireworks start at 9 p.m., with a great view from Janss Marketplace and The Oaks mall parking lots and surrounding areas! For more information click here.