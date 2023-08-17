'Flash mob' robs Costa Mesa Gucci store of $100K in merch

Authorities Thursday were looking for the suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery of the Gucci store in South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

The crime occurred about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at the mall in the 3300 block of Bristol Street, said Costa Mesa Police Department Sgt. Jose Morales.

According to Morales, a group of about five to 10 thieves wearing hoodies and masks entered the store while it was open for business and left with a number of handbags, with the loss estimated at more than $100,000.

SUGGESTED:

The incident was the latest in a string of flash mob robberies at retail stores, including at a Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall and an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale.

Another theft was reported Tuesday night at a high-end denim store in Hancock Park.

Anyone with information on the Costa Mesa crime was urged to call detectives at 714-754-5120.