2 charged with murdering Long Beach corn vendor caught in the crossfire of shooting

Two men have been charged with the murder of a street vendor in Long Beach in March, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Rahman Abdallah and Raylon Akers were both charged with murdering Yener Ramirez, a Long Beach street corn vendor back on March 20, District Attorney George Gascón announced. A third person, James Havlicheck, was charged with accessory after the fact.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic and senseless murder of Mr. Yener Ramirez, a hardworking street vendor who was violently taken away from us while simply doing his job," Gascón said. "No one should ever fear for their life while trying to make an honest living. Mr. Ramirez’s untimely death is a stark reminder of the violence that can shatter lives and devastate families."

According to the Long Beach Police Department, Ramirez was killed while selling food in the 100 block of East Eagle Street. Police said there was a shooting down the street, and Ramirez was an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire.

The Long Beach Police Department arrested Abdallah, Akers and Havlicheck earlier this week. At the time of their arrests, detectives said they believed the shooting to be gang-related, and that the suspects fired shots at people they believed to be rival gang members. On Thursday the DA's Office said that Abdallah and Akers were the ones who fired the shots.

If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. Havlicheck faces up to six years in prison.