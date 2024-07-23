Neoclassical statue by sculptor Antonio Canova stolen from Seal Beach antique store

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Do you recognize her?

Authorities in Seal Beach are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing a version of sculptor Antonio Canova's statue, "The Three Graces." The sculpture is worth around $800.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday at Alamitos Antiques on Main.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to call Detective Jacob Otto at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109.

"You can be like one of those anonymous tippers if you want. If you know this person and don't want to call us-tell her to return the sculpture to Alamitos Antiques. An apology may also be a good idea," police wrote on social media.

"Or...if you have her phone number, send her a screenshot of herself with the caption, "OMG! Is that you on Seal Beach PD's page?" Hopefully that'll sway her to do the right thing and turn herself into us, or at the very least return the stolen scultpure.

Remember folks...Don't Steal in Seal."