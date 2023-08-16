CHP ramping up efforts to curb retail thefts

California Highway Patrol is ramping up its efforts to crack down on retail thefts statewide.

During a press conference Wednesday, CHP officials said Gov. Gavin Newsom had allocated more funds to the agency to establish retail theft task forces across California.

Since 2019, CHP said its officers have recovered nearly $31 million in stolen merchandise, and with the establishment of these task forces across California, more arrests can be made and stolen items recovered with the help of these dedicated teams.

Officials said they will focus on areas with the highest concentration of thefts.

In Los Angeles County alone, three "flash mob" robberies happened with a week.

SUGGESTED:

A Los Angeles Nordstrom store was ransacked by a mob of more than 30 people over the weekend, with the suspects getting away with nearly $100,000 worth of handbags and clothes.

On Aug. 8, a mob of thieves was seen on video as they fled an Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale, in broad daylight, getting away with armloads of merchandise worth an estimated $300,000.

California, like many states, has seen brazen smash-and-grab robberies in recent years, a trend that saw an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHP continues to encourage the public to be good witnesses and contact local law enforcement if these crimes occur.

FOX News contributed to this report.