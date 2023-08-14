‘Told you LA was finished’: 50 Cent reacts to viral ‘flash mob’ smash-and-grab

article

50 Cent is saying "I told you so."

The rapper's comments come after a video went viral over the weekend showing a "flash mob" of up to 50 people ransacking a Nordstrom in Canoga Park of up to $100,000 worth of merchandise.

"I told you LA was finished," 50 captioned a screenshot of the news story. "They are gonna have to lock the doors, appointment only. SMH."

Fellow rapper YG, a native of LA, commented on the post, "We ain’t finished. We just getting started."

Video captured from inside Nordstrom shows a group of 30 to 50 people wearing sweatshirts with hoods over their heads, rushing to the front entrance with bags in hand, scooping up whatever merchandise they can while tripping on racks to which some items were still attached.

Police said the mall was not evacuated, though one man who was sprayed with bear repellant was treated by paramedics.

This was the second "flash mob" to take place in Los Angeles County within the past week.

On Aug. 8, a mob of thieves was seen on video as they fled an Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale in broad daylight, getting away with armloads of merchandise worth an estimated $300,000.

This isn't the first time 50 has spoken out about crime in Los Angeles.

The rapper first made his controversial "LA is finished" comment back in July in response to Los Angeles County's controversial zero-bail policy being reinstated. The policy, which was reinstated in May, states that police won’t detain people who are accused of misdemeanor crimes. The law will also release those who are currently incarcerated with these charges and others.

"LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip from one of FOX 11's evening newscasts. "SMH."

Under this new bail system, there are no second chances. So if a person violates the bail schedule, they are put back on a cash bail system.

Los Angeles adopted an emergency zero bail policy during the pandemic to reduce crowding in jails to deter the spread of COVID-19. It was lifted in July 2022.

A recent study found California's zero bail policies resulted in a spike in violent crime from repeat offenders in one county.

50 will be in LA later this month for a performance at Crypto.com Arena as part of his "Final Lap" tour.



