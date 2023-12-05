Holidays in LA: Here’s where to celebrate across Southern California

‘Tis the season in Southern California!

The mornings are chilly and holiday lights are glistening across the city. From the shoreline to the Inland Empire, there are plenty of holiday traditions to enjoy for the whole family.

See a list of some of the most popular events below.

Los Angeles County

Holiday Road in Calabasas

If you want to feel like you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this is the place to go. Holiday Road is an immersive holiday experience that's fun for the entire family. Travel along Holiday Road until Dec. 27 at King Gillette Ranch. Click here for more.

Holidays at Universal Studios

View of 'Hogwarts Castle Light Projection Spectacular' at Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImage)

See movie magic come to life at Universal Studios Hollywood. Muggles will surely enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Click here to purchase tickets.

SUGGESTED:

LA Kings Holiday Ice

Enjoy Los Angeles' largest outdoor skating rink at LA Live, just steps from the Crypto.com Arena. Tickets begin at $25 for adults and $20 for kids. Click here for more details.

LA Zoo Lights

L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

LA’s wildest holiday tradition does not disappoint and is an excellent option for the entire family or even for a date night. LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow in Griffith Park is an immersive landscape that offers a jaw-dropping experience from start to finish. Click here for more information on the experience.

Inland Empire

Festival of Lights at Mission Inn Riverside

It's one of the most popular holiday light displays nationwide. Grab some hot cocoa, see Santa, and take a stroll to view it all at Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. Catch the Festival of Lights from now until Jan. 7, 2024. Click here for tickets and more information.

SUGGESTED: Festival of Lights returns to Mission Inn Riverside

Southern California Polar Express Train Ride

(socalthepolarexpressride.com)

All aboard! Hang out with Santa and relive the magic of the classic holiday film "The Polar Express" in Riverside County. The festive ride departs from Perris from now through Dec. 30. Click here for tickets.

Orange County

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

There's nothing quite like the holidays at Disneyland and California Adventure Park. From the little ones to the kids at heart, the famous parks offer something for everyone.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland rolls out Christmas magic for 2023 holiday season

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

The Newport Beach Annual Christmas Boat Parade is one of the longest-running holiday traditions in Southern California. The event returns for the 115th year from Dec. 13-17 in the Newport Beach Harbor from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Knott's Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm transforms into Knott’s Merry Farm for this magical time of year. From Christmas Crafts Village, season dining options to holiday-themed shows, there are plenty of options to get in the jolly spirit in Buena Park. Click here for more on the theme park's enchanting events.

Christmas Crafts Village (www.knotts.com)

Ventura County

Ventura Parade of Lights

The Parade of Lights returns to the Ventura Harbor on Dec. 15 and 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect a tropical vibe with a Hawaiian theme. The event includes rides for kids, festival games, a boat parade and fireworks. Click here for more information.

California, Oxnard, Channel Islands Harbor, Christmas Parade of Lights. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Oxnard Parade of Lights

See the dazzling displays on the water at the Channel Islands Harbor. The 57th Annual Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is "Santa’s Workshop." Click here for more event details.