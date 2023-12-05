Feeling festive? These 7 holiday-themed LA bars will get you in the Christmas spirit

With its clear skies and beautiful sunshine, Los Angeles can make it difficult to get into the holiday spirit. These holiday-themed bars and pop-ups are the perfect happy hour pit stop to make sure you get that festive feeling this holiday season.

Que the Mariah Carey, because this West Hollywood bar is transforming its beloved rooftop into a winter wonderland this season. Enjoy holiday-themed bites, cocktails and mocktails under the twinkling Christmas lights, now through Dec. 30. Reservations are required, and tickets start at $28 per person.

More info available here.

Tucked away in Los Angeles' eastside neighborhood of Eagle Rock, the long-standing Capri Club is offering a holiday-themed drink menu. Warm up with their "Bobby, It's Cold Outside" special, which includes an ice-cold mug of Pilsner and a "Ferrari shot." And the endless strings of Christmas lights make this bar the perfect holiday hangout.

More info available here.

SUGGESTED: 2023 Holiday Season: Where to celebrate across Southern California

The downtown Los Angeles location is another festive way to usher in this season's greetings! With a menu full of seasonal classics, like their Vintage Eggnog or Gingerbread House cocktail, celebrating the holidays is one "cheers" away.

More info available here.

SUGGESTED: Holiday tipping guide: Who should you tip and how much

Enjoy jingling and mingling at this new Hollywood holiday hotspot. Frosty's Christmas Bar describes itself as an "over-the-top and immersive experience in the magical world of twinkling lights, snowflakes, and all things festive." Enjoy holiday-themed cocktails and festive photo opportunities at this limited-time event experience.

More info available here.

This immersive cocktail experience celebrates the macabre holiday legend of Krampus at Lost Property Bar in Hollywood. According to their website, this bar isn't your average "kitschy, cheesy kid-friendly Christmas bar." It's a pop-up that leans into the naughty, over the nice, making it a unique space to celebrate the holidays.

More info available here.

The sister bar of Alcove Cafe & Bakery, Big Bar is offering a festive and delicious curated cocktail list for the holiday season. The fairy lights and Christmas garlands make for a true winter wonderland getaway in the heart of Los Feliz. From their classic Hot Toddies and Irish Coffees, to their delicious Egg Nog and spiked Apple Cider, Alcove's Big Bar is the perfect eastside stop to warm up and get cozy.

More info available here.

You might stop by for the cozy fire pits, but you'll probably stay for the delicious holiday menu and festive cocktails. The annual Jingle Bell Tavern is back at Studio City's Five on the Hill, and their seasonal menu always draws a crowd. Whether you order from "Santa's Sips" or a little "Yuletide Treat," this final stop in LA's holiday bar tour is a fan favorite.

More info available here.