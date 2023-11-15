Festival of Lights returns to Mission Inn Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A treasured holiday tradition returns to the Inland Empire this weekend.
Fireworks light up the sky during the Riverside Festival of Lights switch-on ceremony at the Mission Inn in Riverside. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/Digital First Media/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The 31st annual Festival of Lights at Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 18. To celebrate, the Switch-on Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at Orange Street and Mission Inn Avenue right outside the hotel. In addition, a spectacular fireworks show will follow.
The festival in Riverside is one of the nation’s most popular holiday events and light displays. The Festival of Lights draws in tens of thousands of people each year.