LA police agencies to beef up patrol as ex-Hamas leaders call for 'Global Day of Jihad'

Across Los Angeles, law enforcement is beefing up security and asking those choosing to protest Friday, October 13 to demonstrate peacefully after an ex-Hamas leader called for a "global day of Jihad."

On the city level, the Los Angeles Police Department vowed to remain in close contact with local Jewish and Muslim communities as demonstrations are expected to take place Friday and into the weekend. LAPD says the department has not found any credible threats targeting the city in relation to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

LAPD released the following statement in response to the safety concerns related to Oct. 13:

On the county level, Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement that his department is also monitoring the ongoing war and see if it impacts Southern California's safety. Like the LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is keeping tabs with local, state and federal government for any updates.

Below is a statement released by Luna:

"We are aware of recent statements made calling for action as it relates to the conflict in the Middle East. We have no information of any specific or credible threats in our areas and are continuing to assess the situation for any local impact in Los Angeles County.

We are closely monitoring the situation and frequently communicating with our local, state, and federal government partners to share information. We are conducting extra patrol checks and reaching out to our local religious communities to reassure them during this tumultuous time.

We urge the community who attend demonstrations to remain calm and peaceful. The safety and security of all our communities is our number one priority. We remind residents to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to local law enforcement officials."

Late Thursday night, LASD echoed LAPD's statement saying deputies have not found any credible threats stemming from the Middle East conflict. On Thursday, FOX 11's crews attended pro-Palestine demonstrations held at UCLA and USC campuses as well as a pro-Israel demonstration held in Encino. No major incidents were reported in the three large demonstrations held October 14.

The safety concerns ahead of Friday's planned protests prompted SAG-AFTRA to call off picketing on Friday.

