SAG-AFTRA cancels picketing in LA, NYC amid safety concerns

As ex-Hamas leader is calling for a "global day of Jihad" on Friday, October 13, SAG-AFTRA is calling off picketing for Los Angeles and New York City.

The union representing the striking actors canceled Friday's planned demonstrations due to safety concerns.

While there were no known credible threats in Los Angeles reported on Thursday, both Los Angeles city police and county sheriff both issued statements vowing to keep an eye on local protests happening in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

LAPD issued the following statement in the wake of the Middle East crisis:

Below is the statement issued by LA County Sheriff Robert Luna:

Picketing resumed for the striking actors this week after SAG-AFTRA and the Hollywood studios failed to reach a deal after months of picketing.