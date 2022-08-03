Elderly woman murdered during home invasion in Woodland Hills: LAPD

A murder investigation is underway after an elderly woman’s family made a gruesome discovery at her Woodland Hills home.

Family members became worried after they had not heard from 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim, so they went to her home and discovered her body on Tuesday night.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home located near De Soto Avenue and the 101 Freeway around 8 p.m. where they found signs of forced entry. LAPD investigators believe someone broke into Kim's home, killed her, took some of her belongings, and even tried to set her house on fire in the process.

LA City firefighters found Kim’s body inside one of the bedrooms after responding to the fire that had already been knocked down. LAPD detectives said they believe someone closed the door of the room where her body was found, which prevented the home and some evidence from going up in flames.

"It’s generally a quiet neighborhood. [It’s] upper middle class, so a crime like this that’s violent is pretty unusual for this neighborhood," said LAPD Det. Sharon Kim.

LAPD detectives said the neighborhood has numerous elderly residents, and they have been concerned with the recent crime spree they’ve seen in the area – particularly crimes involving people experiencing homelessness.

SUGGESTED: Man found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

"I have noticed that there is a large transient population in this neighborhood, and we’re not sure if that might be related, but that’s something we all have to be aware of when we’re coming from and going to our homes," said Det. Kim.

Forensic investigators continue to canvass the home and the area for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

