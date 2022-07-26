Man found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway.

Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics arrived at the scene prior to police, and pronounced the man dead. His name was not released, though police noted he was 41 years old.

A preliminary investigation indicated to authorities that the man was stabbed in the middle of the street and walked to the sidewalk before he collapsed. Police also reported detectives "have not located any evidence that this incident was related to a traffic collision," though no further details were immediately available.

Authorities are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and additional witnesses, and anyone with information about the death was asked to contact LAPD at 818-374-1925.