Cars submerged in water in Long Beach as atmospheric river brings major flooding

The first of two atmospheric rivers continues to batter Southern California Thursday, with major flooding reported in several areas including Long Beach, where the 710 Freeway became a commute nightmare for those having to travel on the roads.

SkyFOX was over the freeway's north and southbound lanes under the Pacific Coast Highway overpass, where cars and trucks were seen trying to move through the floodwaters.

This portion of the freeway is a lifeline for trucks transporting goods to and from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

All lane of the southbound 710 at Pacific Coast Highway were closed due to the flooding for several hours but have since reopened.

A flash flood warning was issued around 8:30 a.m. for much of the South Bay area, including Torrance, Carson, Harbor City, Long Beach, Palos Verdes and the Port of Los Angeles.

Forecasters said rain was falling in that area at rates between 1 and 1.5 inches per hour, dramatically raising the risk of flooding.

Long Beach and Palos Verdes Estates officials both issued alerts warning residents about multiple flooded streets.

A general flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County from Thursday morning through Friday morning. A high surf advisory will also be in effect for Los Angeles and Orange County beaches from 2 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday, with waves of up to 9 feet possible in the O.C., and potentially reaching up to 12 feet at west-facing shorelines in L.A.

The showers are expected to continue tapering off through Thursday afternoon and evening, although some could linger into Friday morning.

City News Service contributed to this report.



