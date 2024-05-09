Expand / Collapse search

Heavy police presence at a Wells Fargo bank in South LA; At least 2 in custody

Updated  May 9, 2024 6:09pm PDT
South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX was over heavy police presence at a bank in South Los Angeles.

The Wells Fargo in the 1100 block of East Florence Avenue was surrounded by Los Angeles County's deputy cruisers around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of 6 p.m. PT, at least two people were taken into sheriff's custody.

It is unknown what drew the heavy deputy presence on Thursday evening at the South LA location of the Wells Fargo.

