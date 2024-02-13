Amber Alert: Parent leaves car running, vehicle stolen with 4-year-old inside, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy who was last seen in Long Beach.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Justin Chan was abducted on Tuesday, February 13 at around 5:30 p.m. in the Long Beach area. Officials tell FOX 11 the child's parent left the car running and a suspect took off in the vehicle with Chan still inside.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2021 gray Honda Accord with a California license plate number 8XPG349.

Officials have not given a description of the person suspected of taking Chan.

PHOTO: CHP

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.