TikToker 'Black Biden' helps police catch suspected child predator in Long Beach

A TikToker, who goes by "Black Biden," helps police catch a suspected child predator in Long Beach.

Black Biden tells FOX 11 he turned the tables on the suspect by posing as a 15-year-old online and then arranging a "date" at a fast-food joint in Long Beach.

As soon as the suspect realized he was being set up, he tried to bolt out of the restaurant. Local police and Black Biden went after the man trying to take him into custody.

"I tripped him, he calls and the officers catch back up to them," the TikToker/Instagrammer explained.

The struggle then ensued between police and the suspect. At one point, a video shows the suspect try to grab an officer’s gun.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the scuffle and the suspect was taken into custody.

"You try to harm a child – I take that very seriously," Black Biden said. "Not today. Not on Black Biden’s watch."

Black Biden posts videos tracking down suspected child predators to his TikTok and Instagram pages.