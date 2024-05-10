'Squatter Squad' cracks down agaisnt LA property invaders

They call themselves the Squatter Squad, a unit that removes people who break into other people's properties.

When FOX 11 interviewed Thomas Lando and Kimrey Kotchick, they were tasked with evicting several people from an apartment they broke into on Menlo Avenue in Los Angeles.

"The apartment was just completely refurbished, and after someone had been there for decades, they moved in days later, and it's probably completely ruined now," Thomas said.

As per the alarming statistics from the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, numerous properties in California and across the nation are falling victim to squatters. These individuals, armed with fake leases, are exploiting the system to live rent-free.

"They are actively educating themselves on platforms like YouTube, learning how to seize control of someone's home, just as we are witnessing today," Kotchick warned.

The Squatter Squad strongly advises property owners to take preventive measures. They recommend the installation of security cameras, the display of "No Trespassing" signs and the cultivation of a good relationship with neighbors.

These steps can help keep a vigilant eye on your property when you're away. They also advocate for property owners to visit their local police department and fill out a Trespassers Arrest Authorization Form.

Additionally, they suggest the use of a house sitter when going on extended vacations, ensuring your property remains secure.