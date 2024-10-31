Dodgers championship parade: What you need to know

The Brief The Dodgers earned their eighth championship and seventh since leaving Brooklyn for Los Angeles — their first since 1988. They beat the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx. Los Angeles opens its spring schedule on Feb. 20 against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch.



Congrats to our boys in blue - the 2024 World Series champions!

Los Angeles is getting a championship parade - its first since 1988 - after the Dodgers won the World Series with a 7-6 Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the parade, how to watch, and how to join and celebrate the Dodgers' historic victory.

When is the Dodgers championship parade?

The parade will be held Friday, Nov. 1 - the same day as Fernando Valenzuela's birthday. Valenzuela died Oct. 22 due to an undisclosed illness.

What time is the Dodgers’ parade?

The parade begins at 11 a.m. PT at Gloria Molina Grand Park on Spring Street in front of Los Angeles City Hall.

What is the Dodgers’ parade route?

The Dodgers will travel on double-decker buses on a 45-minute parade route from 1st Street to Grand Avenue, then onto 5th Street, culminating at the intersection of 5th and Flower Street.

How do I get to the parade?

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation due to anticipated road closures, limited parking, and major traffic congestion.

Streets along the route will be closed starting early Friday morning, so plan accordingly if you want to snag a good spot to cheer on your boys in blue.

How can I watch the Dodgers parade on TV or online?

You can watch the parade on channel 11. Good Day LA will have live coverage starting at 5 a.m. leading up to and during the parade.

The parade will also be streamed for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app.

Dodger Stadium celebrations

After the parade, a special ticketed event will take place at Dodger Stadium beginning at 12:15 p.m. PT.

The celebration will feature special merchandise, food, in-stadium entertainment, and the chance to watch parade coverage on scoreboards. Stadium gates open at 9 a.m. PT, with parking gates opening at 8:30 a.m. PT.

The Dodgers have not yet announced further details on how fans can get tickets to this event.