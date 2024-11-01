Dodgers World Series parade: LA to celebrate the Boys in Blue on Fernando Valenzuela’s birthday

Los Angeles prepared to celebrate the 2024 World Series champions after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in a five-game series. The World Series victory parade, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., was expected to have the spirit of "Fernandomania" to commemorate the legacy of Fernando Valenzuela who would’ve celebrated his 64th birthday Friday.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Dodgers World Series champions: Parade route, how to get tickets

"We’ve been waiting for this for quite a while. We didn’t have a celebration in 2020 and now is the time to make up for it," a fan told Good Day LA’s Mario Ramirez in the hours ahead of the parade.

Some adoring fans opted to avoid the morning rush hour and arrived hours ahead of the parade to secure primary seating.

"We’re loyal Dodger fans," said a fan who made the trip all the way from Stockton.

"We bleed blue and we deserve this," another fan added.

Even before sunrise, hardcore fans enthusiastically shared this passion for their team.

"I’m so excited. I’ve been a Dodger fan my whole life. My parents met at Dodger Stadium… since my kids were babies they’ve been going to Dodger Stadium," one fan said. "We will die Dodger fans."

Click/tap here for everything you need to know about the Dodgers World Series victory parade.