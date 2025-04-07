Dodgers at the White House: Here's what Trump had to say about Ohtani

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in a five-game series last fall. The Dodgers accepted their White House invitation and celebrated their victory in Washington D.C. on Monday. During President Trump's speech, he recognized several members of the team, including Shohei Ohtani.



The Los Angeles Dodgers were in Washington D.C. Monday to celebrate their 2024 World Series victory.

The Los Angeles Dodgers wore their Sunday best on Monday as they celebrated their 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees.

Several players were given individual recognition, including global two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani.

As President Donald J. Trump honored Ohtani for his historic 50-50 season, he also noted that the Japanese sensation "looks like a movie star," and he’s "got a good future," after the two shook hands.

"In all of baseball history, only six players have ever hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a single season. And an elite group known as the 40-40 club, it's a 40- 40 club and very few people make it. but unanimous National League MVP, Shohei Otani. He looks like a movie star. He's got a good future, I'm telling you. He shattered all of those records last year. Think of it, all of them, and he did something even more because he became the first ever member of the 50-50 club. So 40-40 is tough, hitting 54 home runs and 59 steals and accomplished an accomplishment unparalleled in 149 years of Major League Baseball. Think of that. That's just incredible. Even more incredibly, Shohei clinched that achievement in what some have called the greatest game ever. Was it that good of a game? That was pretty good. Is he good??

"And he’s only getting better," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"That's scary for a lot of people, huh? Even more incredibly, Shohei clinched the achievement. I mean, it really was, and at a time, at an age that nobody ever thought was possible. On September 19th, 2024, he did the unthinkable by going six for six. This is pretty amazing. I didn't realize it was that good. I saw that game 6 for 6 against the Marlins with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases. Other than that, it was not a great game. How many people have gone 6 for six in just a period, a doesn't. right? Not very much, right. Maybe a dozen. Amazing," Trump said.

Even more impressive, Ohtani is actually the lone member of the 50-50 club.

Back to business

Later Monday, the 9-2 Dodgers take on the 3-6 Washington Nationals.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.