Fernando Valenzuela mural in Boyle Heights to honor late Dodgers legend

Muralist Robert Vargas has been working nonstop to complete a six-story mural honoring Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela.

In celebration of the Dodgers’ third consecutive victory in the World Series—placing them just one win away from earning the World Series title—renowned muralist Robert Vargas and Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León will host an exclusive event and Q&A to give a preview of the soon-to-be-unveiled mural.

The mural is scheduled to be revealed on November 1, which would have been Valenzuela’s 64th birthday.

It is located in Boyle Heights, and painted on the side of the Boyle Apartments.

Vargas, a Boyle Heights native, is responsible for multiple iconic pieces across the city, as well as internationally, including France and England.

In March, Vargas unveiled a 150-foot-tall mural of Shohei Ohtani. The mural is integrated with Artificial Intelligence thanks to the company AR Firm. Scan the QR code at the hotel entrance, then point your phone at Ohtani and he comes to life.

The Valenzuela mural will also feature a QR code as well.

In 2022, the city of Los Angeles dedicated the intersection of Pennsylvania and Boyle avenues in Boyle Heights as "Robert Vargas Square."