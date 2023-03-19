Disneyland reopens redesigned Mickey's Toontown

The "reimagined" Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland reopened to visitors Sunday after going through a complete redesign in an effort to be more inclusive and offer more interactive play for families and kiddos.

The land closed a little over a year ago on March 9, 2022 and immediately went under construction. Its original reopening date was scheduled for March 8, but that was pushed back due to storms that impacted the region.

But now the time has come and guests will be able to enjoy some all new experiences along with the return of some familiar attractions including the popular MIckey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

Even the main entrance to Toontown, CenTOONial Park, was also revamped with interactive experiences, according to Disneyland's website .

Toontown now also offers shaded areas, quiet spots, and more inclusive play areas for visitors, including a wheelchair-accesible land, softer paint colors, and a "soothing soundtrack" played throughout to make the land feel more friendly and appealing to those with sensitive auditory and visual processing.

A few of the notable additions to the park include a small fenced-off area for babies to safely crawl around and explore and Goofy’s new play yard , which features a wheelchair-accessible playground–including its slides–a sound garden, and the climbable play area called Fort Max.

Also opening is the kid-friendly water experiences at Donald Duck's Pond, surely perfect for the summer when that time comes.

There will be plenty of shopping for those souvenirs at the EngineEars souvenir shop, as well as a revamped food menu and two new restaurants–Cafe Daisy and Good Boy!–offering a more comprehensive variety of dining options.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ One of the new areas in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., is CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the reimagined land. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

To make things even more magical, Disney character meet-and-greets are back, officials confirmed. Not only will you get to see the OG characters again - Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy, but you'll even get to meet a brand-new character. For the first time ever at any Disney park, Pete will make appearances as he "causes mischief around the neighborhood."

"This new reimagined Toontown has so many new opportunities to play and explore and have adventures," said Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz, portfolio executive at Walt Disney Imagineering. "Our team dreamed this place would be more exciting, more relaxing, a place people would really want to gravitate towards and stay and make their memories here with their families."

Shaver-Moskovitz said everything from interactive play elements like Goofy's How-To-Play Yard and Fort Max will give opportunities to "guests of different abilities to play together and enjoy this beautiful space."

The reopening of Toontown comes as part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland, which honors Disney's 100th anniversary with new and limited-time offerings throughout the year. Guests can also enjoy two all-new nighttime spectaculars and the return of the beloved "Magic Happens" parade at the happiest place on earth.

